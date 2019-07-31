'To me, that says a whole lot about a 14-year-old’: Community leaders remember Lee Co. teenager

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Many people are remembering 14-year-old Branson Powers.
Powers died Sunday in a four-wheeler and car crash, according to Terrell County Coroner Bo Hamby.
Student Pastor Jeremy Gilmer from First Baptist Church Leesburg shared memories of Powers and how just knowing Branson changed lives.
“Each and every person at the sound of my voice and those that have an opportunity to share with that at his funeral are changed by just knowing him. To me, that says a whole lot about a 14-year-old, it really does,” said Gilmer.
Stories and memories are being shared about Powers, who touched so many lives.
“One of those moments, we had an opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation and during our conversation, it was about, I asked him where’s your relationship with Christ and he point blank told me he said, ‘Man, Jesus is Lord of my life. I know exactly where I’m going.’ And it was just one of those moments that you know, it was a wow moment,” said Gilmer.
Gilmer said Powers was very active in the church. He said he’s been attending since childhood.
“Recently we had an opportunity to take him to Tennessee on a mission trip and there, kinda watched the young man serve. He always served without question, did what he was told and loved to help people,” said Gilmer as he remembered some of their final moments together.
Gilmer said Powers’ funeral services will be held Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Leesburg.
On Wednesday, visitation will be at the First Baptist Church of Leesburg from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Matthews Funeral Home.
Allowing those to remember and share memories of a teenager that will never be forgotten.
