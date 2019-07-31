Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to 3 men

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Counterfeit checks have been circulating in the Thomas and Grady County area, and now the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to some men about those checks.
The checks are not legitimate, but have been written by someone in an apparent effort to defraud.
William Graham, Tarus Horne and Ira Smith are the men the sheriff’s office wants to hear from.
If you have any information on bogus checks in the area, call the sheriff’s office at (229) 225-3300.
