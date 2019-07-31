Thomas Co. drug squad arrests man wanted in several counties

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County man police describe as a repeat offender was arrested for a number of drug-related offenses.
Justin Burton was wanted in several areas, including Grady and Colquitt counties, according to Thomas County Narcotics/Vice Division agents.
Commander Louis Schofill said while investigating drug activity near a home, agents noticed several cars in the driveway.
Agents immediately noticed Burton had drugs on his lap inside one of the cars, Schofill said.
Officers said Burton resisted arrest, leading one agent to taze Burton.
“He just got out of jail for stealing, he’ stealing more," Schofill said. “We’ve recovered property in his vehicle that we’re sure doesn’t belong to him."
Hand tools, a chainsaw and a fishing tackle box from his car were recovered from the suspect’s car, according to Schofill.
Schofill said Burton is facing several charges including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and obstruction of officers
If you believe some of the stolen items may be yours, call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3300.
