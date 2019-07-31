Still hot and humid as rain chances return

By Yolanda Amadeo | July 31, 2019 at 7:26 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 7:26 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat and humidity are definitely back across SWGA! Lots of sunshine with daytime heating and highs in the mid 90s. A few pop-up showers are briefly cooling a few off this evening. Our typical summertime weather pattern returns Thursday with isolated showers and thunderstorms which become scattered Friday through the weekend.

Although temperatures relax a bit still hot and humid. Highs drop from the mid 90s to low 90s while lows hold in the low 70s.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.