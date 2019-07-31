‘Project Purpose’ helping to shape careers in Thomas Co.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - High school seniors in Thomas County with no clear path post-graduation, now have the unique opportunity to seek employment with industries in the area.
The Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce and other agencies have created “Project Purpose” to help the young adults.
Chamber of Commerce officials said this is a collaborative effort to work towards closing the skills gap in Thomas County.
This year, several students had the opportunity to seek employment wit Evoqua Water Technologies.
After a two-week boot camp, the first ever student in this program signed with that company.
Isaac King leads the way for other students who aren’t sure what to do after they graduate.
“If they work hard at it and actually put themselves into it and make it their priority they can get it done. It’s worth it,” said King.
Officials with the program said they hope it continues to grow and they’re able to keep these skills in Thomas County.
