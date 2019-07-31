New Arlington police chief discusses plans for department

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia police chief said his first job is to restaff the police department.
Richard Coleman is the new Arlington police chief who started his job this week.
Coleman said now that he’s officially started his new position, one of his top priorities is to beef up the staff within the department.
Coleman comes to Arlington from Stillmore Georgia, which is near Savannah, with over 25 years of experience.
WALB asked Coleman how he plans on restoring the department after controversial incidents between former Chief of Police Donald Bryant and Mayor Raymond Williams.
Coleman said his plans are not to focus on the past, but the future.
“Anything new has it’s challenges, but we’re looking forward to it. I just want to be in a good position to address all the concerns of the citizens. I honestly don’t have any knowledge of what happened before me, but I’m here now and I’ve got to move forward ” said Coleman.
Coleman has worked many positions in law enforcement, from operations commander to an assistant chief.
