Nashville woman gets charges added in child molestation case

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Residents in Nashville are speaking out after new charges were filed in a child molestation case of a 3-year-old.
“Can’t believe someone would do that to, especially to a toddler at 3-years-old. That’s—disgusting," said Jon Lasseter, who lives in Nashville.
Madison King, 21, is now facing charges of transmission of child porn and sex exploitation of a child.
According to the Berrien County Sheriff, this is in addition to her original charges of aggravated child molestation and sodomy.
“She could have some mental problems. I mean you know," said Melvin McCutchen, who also lives in Nashville.
“I would definitely have some counseling done there. It’s sad," said Lasseter.
According to an arrest warrant, King performed sex acts on the toddler.
Deputies said they arrested King at her home, July 16, when they were notified.
Lasseter said she should stay behind bars.
“Five to ten years in prison. Then after that some probation... I don’t think she needs to be around kids at all. Period. Nothing," said Lasseter.
They say they are worried about the safety of the little ones in their family.
“I feel like if it happened to someone else it could happen to mines, just as well," said McCutchen.
And Lasseter says the warning that comes out of this is to protect your kids to be aware of the mind of the people around them. He says times have changed.
“I’m kind of overprotective worth my children, especially now a day. It’s nothing like the 80s when I was growing up," said Lasseter.
No word on the exact circumstances that led to this arrest.
King is being held in jail without bond.
