2 men plead guilty in separate South GA felony gun cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men pleaded guilty at the Albany Federal Courthouse Wednesday in two separate felony gun cases out of Valdosta, according to Charles Peeler, the United States attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Clifford Timothy Bradley II, 38, of Valdosta, and Paul A. Bradford, 48, of Lakeland, both pleaded guilty in their respective cases Wednesday, according to Peeler’s office.
A press release stated Bradley was pulled over on August 17, 2018 for speeding in a residential area in Valdosta. Bradley was taken into custody and Lowndes County deputies found a loaded semi-automatic pistol in the center console of the vehicle.
Bradley had three prior felony convictions in Lowndes County, including a guilty plea in a 2006 robbery that he was imprisoned for, according to Peeler.
The release stated that Bradley admitted he knew at the time of his arrest in 2018 that he illegally had a firearm.
Peeler’s office also reported that Bradford was arrested on July 18, 2018, while deputies were serving an arrest warrant on someone living in his Lakeland home.
When officials were serving the warrant, deputies found a 12-gauge shotgun and Bradford admitted it belonged to him, the release stated.
Bradford had previous felony convictions including a 1990 burglary and theft by taking conviction and a conviction in 1998 for statutory rape, according to Peeler’s office.
The release said both cases were prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.
Bradley’s case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office while Bradford’s case was investigated by the FBI and the Lanier and Berrien County sheriff’s offices, according to Peeler.
Peeler said both men will be sentenced on Oct. 24.
