James Woods named Dawson’s city manager

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson City Council appointed a familiar face to as the new city manager.
The former interim manager, James Woods, will take on the position on a permanent basis starting Monday.
It seemed like this appointment couldn’t come soon enough for some people in Dawson, and council members said it’s what they wanted.
Woods was appointed interim city manager in January and later the council decided not to renew his contract.
He did have an opportunity to re-submit for the position and the council accepted it Tuesday on the city’s behalf.
“They liked the work he did, so everybody was calling and said he was doing a good job so that’s the reason why we gave him the job,” said Councilman Johnny Dennard.
We’re told Woods will return to his position Monday.
The decision comes also after several people voiced their concerns about high water bills in the city.
Complaints of debris pick-up and high water bills filled Dawson City Hall Tuesday night.
Council members even said they hope some of these problems will be solved with Woods’ appointment.
Even Mayor Ada McIntyre spoke out about the numerous complaints she received.
“Charlie Brown has brought his water bill up here and it is $487 due now, late charge of $525.98,” said McIntyre.
“Our infrastructure is outdated, our meters are probably outdated. Stuff needs to be updated and changed,” said Sandra Bowens, a Dawson resident.
Dawson council members hope that once Woods is back in his role, these problems will be addressed.
