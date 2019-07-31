1 injured in Tuesday night Pelham shooting

1 injured in Tuesday night Pelham shooting
By Jordan Barela | July 31, 2019 at 9:12 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 9:12 AM

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was shot in the leg Tuesday night in Pelham, according to Nealie McCormick, Pelham police chief.

Ricky Davis was shot but was saved on the scene after losing a lot of blood, McCormick said.

The victim was saved because an officer stopped the bleeding, according to McCormick.

The victim was airlifted to a Tallahassee hospital.

The shooting happened on Mize Street.

Police said they do have a suspect but have not released any further information at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.