‘I really know this fool is not trying me’: Valdosta woman opens up about being robbed at gunpoint

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta woman said she had to fight for her life when she was robbed at gunpoint walking out of work.
“Only thing I was trying to do was get the gun out of his hand," said 22-year-old Kededranna Fleming.
Fleming is a manager at Burger King near the corner of Norman Road and Hill Avenue. She said she was locking up after work when she heard footsteps approaching from behind her.
“I was having a good day and just thought I was going to go home, you know, relax and not be bothered," explained Fleming.
Instead, Fleming said she was approached by a man wearing a green bandanna covering his face, holding a gun.
Fleming said the man demanded she hand over her backpack. She said she was in disbelief.
“‘I really know this fool is not trying me. He got me messed up today, like, he really got me messed up. Today is not the day," said Fleming.
So Fleming said she was angry. She had two drinks in her hands that she threw before she began trying to separate the man and the gun.
“If he was going to shoot me, he would’ve shot me and I felt like he wasn’t going to shoot me," said Fleming.
After the scuffle, she said the man took the gun and backpack and ran toward the hotel behind the Burger King.
Officers later arrested Issac Hill for armed robbery.
They also arrested Bobbie and Jovi Hughley on party to the crime charges.
Fleming said officers were able to retrieve her property she had inside her bag, including her laptop, her speakers and more.
“My cell phone charger, that’s what I really wanted back the most," said Fleming.
Fleming she learned from the people around her that the items could’ve been replaced but she cannot.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.