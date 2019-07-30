Humidity & rain chances on the rise

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows once again near 70°. The mainly dry conditions continue into Wednesday as high pressure remains in control. Highs will warm into the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. There’s just a 10% chance of a passing shower or storm. Higher rain chances and higher humidity arrives on Thursday.
Muggier conditions move in by Thursday as a few showers and storms are likely. Highs will top out in the mid 90s.
Tropical moisture will increase and a front will stall to our north, increasing our rain chances even more on Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, It’ll be a little cooler with highs in the low 90s to mid 90s.
Scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms continue into the weekend and early next week. Highs will remain seasonable in the low 90s.
