Deerfield-Windsor: 2017 graduate seen in controversial Emmett Till marker photo

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Deerfield-Windsor School (DWS) officials confirmed that one of its graduates, Howell Logan, is one of three white, University of Mississippi students seen in a controversial photo making rounds on social media.
Logan graduated from DWS in 2017, according to Allen Lowe, Deerfield-Windsor interim head of school.
The marker on the Tallahatchie River had been sprayed with bullets in the photo.
It’s unclear if any of the students in the photo fired shots at the sign.
Till was just 14 when he was tortured and murdered after being accused of whistling at white woman. It’s a case that galvanized the Civil Rights Movement.
Deerfield-Windsor School issued a statement to WALB about the situation.
The Justice Department is reportedly investigating.
The students’ Ole Miss fraternity suspended them.
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant responded to the photo as well, with a tweet over the weekend.
WALB’s Asia Wilson is following up on this story and we will update as more information becomes available.
