Celebrating the importance of Juneteenth

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - “The reason why it is important to all, old or young, is because you don’t know where you going if you don’t know where you came from,” Pastor Gwendolyn Thrower said.
Pastor Thrower says many millennials are not educated on the real meaning of Juneteenth.
“Juneteenth was made to celebrate each month following June the nineteenth. It is a continued celebration. People who started this celebration, they would go from community to community celebrating over a period of time. So it could be celebrated in July, August, September or whenever after June 19th,” Pastor Thrower added.
We asked Pastor Thrower why would we continue Juneteenth monthly and not any other holiday.
“A lot of holidays are celebrated. You know we celebrate Martin Luther King, we celebrate breast cancer awareness. We celebrate a lot of things but we don’t really celebrate our true freedom. We have Independence Day for all Americans but this is specially for African Americans,” said Pastor Thrower.
This past Saturday, Thrower was awarded a certificate at this year’s Juneteenth event in Tifton.
“I was given the Humanitarian Award for community outreach here in Ocilla, Georgia. We do a lot of feed the community here, we visit the elderly, we are real hands on. When we started the ministry here, we wanted to be more active instead of just another church with another message,” Thrower said.
Pastor Thrower says they are working on future events already.
For more information on Juneteenth events, contact Rue’netta Melton at (229) 392-1979.
