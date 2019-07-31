Albany Police Chief promotes National Night Out event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - National Night out is Tuesday, August 6 for the Albany community.
It’s a national event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says that there are at least five neighborhoods participating in the event this year, and each neighborhood will have their own events.
He also asks everyone to do something special for this event.
“I am asking every resident in Albany, Dougherty County, if they will turn their porch light on that night just to say no to crime," says Persley.
Chief Persley says he'll make stops at the neighborhood events.
The neighborhood events will start at 6pm and go until 9pm, If you would like more information on how you can get involved, call the Albany Police Department.
