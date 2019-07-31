Albany leaders: Illegal dumping is at an all-time high

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany city leaders said illegal dumpsites are at an all time high across the city.
City commissioners, code enforcement, and Keep Albany-Doughtery Beautiful (KADB) found yet another illegeal dumpsite Tuesday.
It was found in front of an abandoned house in the 100 block of Force Drive around 2 p.m.
Public Works employees took away more than half a truck load of trash.
KADB Executive Director Judy Bowles said she’s never seen this many sites in such a short amount of time.
“It is the highest number I ever remember for being this close together and it’s a shame that our citizens don’t realize how to properly dispose of things,”said Bowles.
Bowles said everything from snakes, rats and other rodents are being found at these sites which create a multitude of hazards.
Six days a week you can take it to the dump.
You can take 250 pounds per day to the Dougherty County landfill with proof of residency.
