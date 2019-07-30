Worth man dies in Crisp Co. accident

CRISP CO., Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County E-911 dispatched first responders to a single-vehicle accident on GA HWY 33 and Antioch Road at approximately 4:20 pm. Monday.
Crisp County Fire Rescue, Crisp County EMS and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident.
The traffic division reports a white Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on GA HWY 33 when a possible medical emergency caused the driver to drift across the roadway.
The vehicle went over a culvert and struck the other side of the culvert before coming to rest in a creek.
The driver, James Shiver, 76, from Worth County, was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital by Crisp County EMS and was later pronounced dead.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.