Wild Adventures offers late-night family fun

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park is offering some late-night family fun.
All week long the park is extending park hours, offering discounted evening tickets and lighting up the sky with fireworks.
It’s all apart of the park’s week-long Moonlight Madness special.
“Well this is our second annual Moonlight Madness and you know we decided to do this because our park looks absolutely gorgeous at night. So we wanted to extend the hours, let people cool off from the heat a little bit and enjoy some fireworks," said Wild Adventures Spokesperson Adam Floyd.
Through Saturday, park hours will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and each day will conclude with a fireworks spectacular at 9:45 p.m.
Discount tickets are available at the park for $25 plus tax for the week.
On Saturday, the rock duo, Air Supply, will also take the stage for a concert at the All-Star Amphitheater.
