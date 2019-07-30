Warriors on a mission for ring number 6

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - It seems Southwest Georgia Academy has found a formula that works on the gridiron.
With another season right around the corner, the Warriors are hoping they’ll be standing on the field at Mercer and raising that trophy when it’s all said and done.
31 days.
That's how long Warrior fans have to wait to see those Friday night under the lights again.
But with another promising season awaiting Southwest Georgia Academy, the Warriors can hardly wait.
“We’re working harder," said senior defensive end Aiden Bruner. "Way harder. Way harder then we did before and just, hard work shows all.”
A proven fact by the Warriors these past few years.
The Warriors have found the quarterfinal round, 4 out of the last 5 seasons.
And most of that credit, goes to head coach Daniel McFather.
“We always talk about being a machine," said McFather. "Where you doing the same thing, the same way, all the time. And so, that’s what we’re doing is preaching that mentality.”
But with a large senior class missing from the line-up, some of the younger Warriors have to step up and fill those shoes.
“You know, coming out and playing a bunch of Sophomores and Freshman, you going to make mistakes," said McFather. "But our goal is to get better, day by day and week by week.”
With a record of 15-6 in his two years as head coach, the Warriors feel the team clicking on all cylinders.
And they believe their bond will help propel them in 2019.
“We all got a good bond with everybody," said senior linebacker Ted Sasser. "It’s a small school so everybody’s kind of close together.”
Still searching for that first state title since 1998, the Warriors are clearly on a mission.
Hoping that this season they can add another ring to the finger by December.
“Go out and play as hard as we can and get the W,” said Sasser.
