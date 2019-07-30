Valdosta first responders to host Guns vs. Hoses Blood Drive

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is calling out the Valdosta Police Department (VPD), but for a good cause.
The American Red Cross said that the emergency blood shortage is still ongoing and first responders are stepping up to help.
The two departments will be competing to see who can attract the most donors for a blood drive.
VFD Chief Brian Boutwell said the fire department is going to win again this year.
“We always support the police department, at least 364 days out of the year. This is the one day that we remind them that even though they are a part of the family, there is an alpha. The fire department is the alpha member of that family, " said Boutwell.
VPD responded saying that this is their year and history will not repeat itself.
Both sides agree that it’s a win for the entire community when the two come together, or battle it out to save lives.
The annual Guns Versus Hoses Blood Drive is set to take place Wednesday at the Mathis Auditorium near the corner of Janet and Ashley streets.
It will be held in the multipurpose room from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
