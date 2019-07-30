Valdosta Fire Dept. uses $7,500 donation to save lives

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is using a $7,500 donation to invest in life-saving technology.
The department just purchased its very first, First Look 360 Camera, allowing them to find people stuck beneath heavy structures and in between tight spaces.
“With this camera, we cut down the amount of time that it would take us to locate victims and then get them the help that they need," said Battalion Chief John Herpin.
The camera includes two-way communication, lights, wireless capabilities and a complete view of the area.
“The 360 panoramic view that it offers is going to be instrumental in helping us search debris piles and find the areas," said Herpin.
All thanks to a donation from Cargill, a local business.
“Cargill cares about people in the community, so that’s the reason we wanted to donate this," said Larry Tabor, the manager of Valdosta Cargill Feed Mill.
Tabor said he’s happy to hear that the donation could possibly touch the lives of so many in the community.
“It could help anybody, just the normal every day person that we don’t even know," said Tabor.
“So excited and so thankful for the Cargill company to help us obtain this piece of equipment. Trying to stay on the cutting edge of technology is always a grand endeavor,” said Herpin.
VFD officials said that this piece of equipment is already in their arsenal and ready to be used to save lives.
