Tifton residents show appreciation for city workers during construction

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Many residents in Tifton say they’re happy with the redevelopment projects underway in their neighborhoods.
One of the most recent city projects underway is at the intersection of Chestnut Avenue and Sixth Street.
One neighbor says she is so happy with the road construction that she is putting out treats for the employees.
“I even set up a cooler out there; with drinks in it for them. Stop and thank these workers they do so much for us, and this means so much to us. We have been here for a long time; since ’74,” Tena Douglas said.
“Tift County is a great place to be and so is my Tifton workers,” Douglas added.
The Douglas family is one of the many families the construction affects, but they say they appreciate the development projects improving their hometown.
