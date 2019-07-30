Teen twin brothers arrested in Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two teen brothers are facing charges stemming from a Monday night armed robbery, according to the Albany Police Department.
Shadarien and Shadarius Ward, 16, were charged with armed robbery.
Police said the two brothers were two of three men that entered a Dollar General in the 1000 block of West Gordon Avenue around 9:30 p.m. One of the men was armed with a handgun, according to police.
Police reviewed surveillance video and found that they were familiar with the twins.
The two were found, charged and taken the Dougherty County Jail.
