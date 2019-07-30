Dougherty Co. district wants to move away from GA Milestones Standardized Test

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “No one in education believes the end of the year assessments is the right way to determine a student’s ability to learn.”
That’s according to Dougherty County School System Superintendent Kenneth Dyer.
He hopes they can get away from using the Georgia Milestones Testing.
The Dougherty County School System is currently using the Georgia Milestones Test. It’s a one time, end of the year, standardized test. But school leaders are hoping by this time next year, they’ll be using a different method of testing.
Dyer said the school district is apart of an innovative assessment pilot the State Board of Education is putting on.
They see how well a certain test or program work in a school before implementing in schools statewide.
Dyer wants to start using a test called NAVVY.
Rather than testing students one time at the end of the year, NAVVY is a series of tests throughout the school year.
“So if students don’t get it, you have an opportunity to re-teach and reassess. The way the system is set up now, you have a test towards the end of the year and you determine if students mastered content. If they didn’t, we don’t have time to re-teach it. So they just don’t get it,” said Dyer.
Dyer said with NAVVY, if students don’t understand the material, teachers will know and will be able to work with them before the end of the year.
The district is one out of nine school systems chosen to be apart of this pilot assessment.
Dyer said it may take about 12 months before they can start to use the new NAVVY testing.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.