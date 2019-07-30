Room filled with empty seats at public hearing for Dougherty Co. millage rate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday was the second time the public could speak out about the millage rate for Dougherty County. But, no one showed up.
The public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday had no one signed up to speak, so leaders adjourned immediately.
Three public meetings are required to inform the public and get their input on the millage rate.
One commissioner said as the tax digest improves, the property value increases into the future, which puts the county in a good position.
“Dougherty County is one of the few counties who’s never had to borrow to pay their overhead every year and meet their budgetary requirements. So, we’ve always been able to pay out of our internal funds which is tremendous,” said County Commissioner Russell Gray.
The next and final public hearing will be at Monday’s Dougherty County Commission meeting.
