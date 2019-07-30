Rebels hoping new stadium and new year will bring good fortune in 2019

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On paper, The Berrien Rebels had their best season since 2009.
But if you ask the Rebels, they’ll say there’s a lot more coming in 2019.
“Last year, we didn’t expect, we didn’t do what we were expecting we were going to do," said senior defensive end Jaden Wheeler. "This year we got to grind more and more… to get to where we want.”
Some they have written on their shirts, to remind them that the hard work they put in during the preseason will reflect on the field when it matters the most.
“A lot of hard work," said senior quarterback Ja’marquis Johnson. "We gotta grind. Get it out the mud. The more you put in, the more you can bring out at the end.”
For second year head coach Tim Alligood, it was a good season to get him started.
But it's just the beginning of his vision for the Rebels.
“Like you said, it is a stepping stone for us," said Alligood. "But again, we’ve got a long way to go, and definitely not satisfied with the results that we had last year.”
With a new stadium now in their backyard, the Rebels hopes are high for the season.
As they continue to get closer to their goal.
Their first state title.
“Man, it’s great, with the new stadium coming in," said Wheeler. "You know we were undefeated in our home stadium last year. I mean, most of our games are home this year too. That’s what we hope to do this year too.”
As the Rebels season continues to get closer by the day, the Rebels hope that 2019 will be their breakout year.
“You can expect us, as a team, that’s going to come hard and play every down of football," said Johnson. "Win or lose. Play 4 quarters.”
