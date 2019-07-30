New after-school program to empower boys starts soon in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A community leader in Albany is gearing up to start his own after-school program this year. And he’s doing it with his own funds.
King Randall, The Founder of The "X" for Boys says he hopes the program will empower young men and keep them out of trouble.
Students in middle and high school will receive help with their school work, tutoring in literacy, and learn life skills.
Randall, who is only 20-years-old says that after the success of his recent ‘Summer Boot Camp’, he wants to continue his mission.
“Actually showing them care constantly throughout the year, then they will start to see a major change. You’re not going to see a change with one event or one camp. It has to be consistent. So I feel like if I show some consistency with them, I’ll see consistent behavior changes,” said Randall
The camp will be year-round and run five days a week.
It will start on August 13, beginning at 3:30 each afternoon.
Organizers also say Saturday workshops will be held twice each month.
The camp will be held at The Alive Center in Albany.
To register email: thexforboys@gmail.com or call (229) 999-3246.
