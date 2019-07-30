More arrests made in Sylvester entering auto cases

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - In nine days, the Sylvester Police Department has investigated over 20 cases of entering autos.
They also said a car and golf cart were stolen.
Police believe the sprees are coming to an end after several arrests.
Lt. Doug Brooks with the Sylvester Police Department said five arrest total have been made and three of those were made overnight.
“We got three that was caught last night, 16, 17 and 18 year old,” said Brooks.
Brooks said those three are still in custody. He said they are possibly connected to entering auto cases in Dougherty County.
“We’ll probably wind up tying all of them, all 23 of ours and two stolen vehicles involved, one of them is a golf cart and one of them is a car they got caught in and there was a gun taken out of one of ours and we did recover it,” Brooks explained.
Brooks said they could face charges including 25 counts of entering autos and two counts of motor vehicle theft, along with one count of criminal trespass and one count of criminal attempt to commit a crime.
“As far as we know every one of them were unlocked. None with busted windows or pried open, nothing like that,” said Brooks.
Brooks said mostly money and electronic devices were taken along with one vehicle and a golf cart. He said the cases were spread throughout Sylvester, including Moore Street and Warren Drive.
The identities of those involved have not been released.
Brooks said this is still under investigation.
