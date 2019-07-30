'It’s like getting started for getting older’: Ben Hill Co. students go back to class

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Buses were loaded and anticipation was high as several South Georgia counties started class Monday.
Students who attend Ben Hill County Middle School were looking forward to not only reuniting with friends, but opportunities that will directly affect their future as young adults.
“It’s like getting started for getting older, you’re getting older and making your own decisions for how you wanna be when you grow up,” said sixth grader Jakryen Robinson.
Kids at Ben County Middle school were already fascinated with their future as the returned to the classroom for the first day of school.
And while summer was fun, two 6th graders, Ava Smith and Robinson, were ready to get back to their regular routines.
“Summer was fun, I did miss going to school a little bit because I have more of a schedule,” explained Smith.
Learning new material also topped the list of things to look forward to.
“I’ve heard we were going to do a lot of hands on and I like hands on, I like to learn new things every day and make new friends, I like to get to know the teachers,” said Smith.
Assistant Principal Earl Brown said he wants this school year to be about making all children and parents feel included from start to finish.
“We want to make sure that we are celebrating all students, so we’re not just focusing on a certain group of students, we want to celebrate all students,” said Brown.
Brown said that the first day back couldn’t have gone any smoother. He encourages parents to continue helping their kids who are adjusting back into their educational schedules.
