'It was just sprinkled bees’: Beekeeper concerned after sudden death of bees

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia woman said she thinks it’s possible her county’s mosquito spraying killed many of the bees in her hive.
Though it can’t be proven, she said she is wondering what else could have happened.
Kathy Brinson said there were piles of bees outside her Albany home Friday. She lost about five-percent of the thousands in her hives and she said she doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else.
Brinson suits up for another look at what’s left of the bees in her hives.
“But the scary thing is, is it’s going to do it again tomorrow night,” said Brinson.
She points out where she found piles of her bees spread across her driveway.
“It was just sprinkled bees. They were scattered out singly like these,” Brinson explained.
Brinson posted a photo to Facebook Friday, looking for answers.
“My bee’s are pollinating your vegetables and bringing, possibly bringing the poison back into the hives and killing some bees,” Brinson said.
One possible factor was the county spraying for mosquitoes, potentially contaminating the hives.
“It looked like a chemical or a pesticide kill because the bees were piled up in front of the hives,” explained Brinson.
Dougherty County Extension Agent James Morgan said these chemicals put honeybees at risk.
“The colony collapse is due to a mite so that puts honeybees at risk and also the use of neonicotinoids,” said Morgan.
Morgan said the best spraying times for the sake of the bees is when they’re less active and that Brinson could look further into the problem.
“You could have them tested to see if it was a mite problem or if it was a toxicity problems,” Morgan said.
Though Brinson said she can’t prove the mosquito spray is what took the bees out, she said she is worried about losing both of her hives.
“Any bee kill like that concerns me. As a beekeeper, you’re going to loose bees, so I wasn’t so much devastated as I wanted to get to the bottom of it,” Brinson explained.
WALB spoke with the environmental manager for Dougherty County who said he’s been in contact with Brinson about the problem.
The county mosquito sprayers have Brinson and other beekeepers’ locations listed and do not spray near their homes.
Morgan said the mosquito spray in our area can contribute but can also be avoided.
“If you do have to spray, it’s best to spray when bees are less active. If you can avoid spraying, if possible, that would also be good,” said Morgan.
