How to avoid getting sick as students go back to school

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -As Dougherty County students soon head back to school, health leaders are warning parents to be aware of a few illnesses.
Leaders at the Dougherty County Health Department said there are three sicknesses all parents should watch out for.
They said the Flu is often seen in small children during the fall season.
We're told last year and the year before there were cases of measles throughout the country.
For older teens, health leaders said meningitis is something to look out for.
Leaders believe when more children are in a certain area, it increases the chances to contract the infections.
It's due to shared items, drinks, and foods.
They said it’s time to have conversations about health with all children.
“Talk to your child. You know children they listen. Particularly when you’re talking about their bodies. So even with the little children, you want to let them know, the flu is a germ,” said Beverly Reid, Supervisor at the Dougherty County Health Department.
The health department is also encouraging folks to teach good hand-washing methods and get all required shots immediately.
