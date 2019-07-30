Homeowner devastated after property demolished following contractor fraud

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family said the city has asked them to demolish their home.
A local contractor was sentenced for admitting he took money from the family, but never fixed their home.
Jimmy Lee Jones was sentenced to two years in prison and three years probation.
Jones confessed to the charge of conversion of payments for real property improvements. He’s also required to pay $35,000 in restitution while on probation.
The family said their worst nightmare continued after spending nearly $5,000 to tear down the house completely this past weekend.
A tractor and an empty lot on Force Drive are the only things left after the City told one family they had to tear down their family home. That’s 70 years worth of memories that are now gone.
“A very heart wrenching and emotional journey for me. Unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before,” said homeowner Richard Jordan Jr.
Jordan’s biggest battle to date has been the devastation of his family’s home.
A property now demolished after the City of Albany told him the home needed to come down because of the state it was left in.
“I’m conflicted when I stand here and see what’s left. Which is actually nothing other than a carport,” said Jordan.
Not only because of a 2015 house fire, but Jordan said a contractor deal gone wrong is to blame.
Jordan hired Jones in 2017 to repair his home after the fire.
Jones was a member in his late father's church.
“A person I put my faith in, who was a member of the church. And a contractor I thought I could trust to restore it betrayed my trust,” said Jordan.
Now it has left Jordan living in his worst nightmare.
“The fact that my mom who is 94-years-old has no idea. And having to keep that very dark secret from her. That’s been the hardest thing,” said Jordan.
She's been living with him in Atlanta for years since before the fire.
Jordan is out $76,000 because of the deal with the contractor, not to mention an additional $5,000 to tear the home down.
“It done too much damage to try to reconstruct it and it had become a nuisance to the neighborhood,” said Jordan.
Now, Jordan is sending a warning to everyone to avoid his pain.
“Check to be sure there’s absolutely nothing that would indicate he’s a fraudulent individual,” said Jordan.
Jordan will have to start from ground zero and will have to put another home or facility on the lot because the city said it can no longer sit vacant.
