Dougherty Co. leaders hope to upgrade community parks and create a new one

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County neighborhood watch group is asking commissioners to put a park in the Pine Glen area in East Albany.
Now, public works crews may build the park and repair two others in the county.
Dougherty County leaders are looking to spend around $265,000 to upgrade and repair three parks here in the county.
They’re hoping this money will help them create safe and fun places for you and your family to hang out.
Some questions on a group of Dougherty County neighbors’ minds included: where should their kids play after school, and where can families go to spend time together?
“We had a family event this weekend. And we had kids and adults out there,” said Dougherty County Commissioner, Anthony Jones.
But the one thing the Pine Glen area didn’t have: a park to hold the family event. Now, the neighbors’ concerns are being heard and it’s sparked a new idea for county public works leaders.
“Part of our master plan for Robert Cross improvements is to put outdoor equipment in that area," said Chucky Mathis, the Assistant Public Works Director.
The county is looking to do a playground set, pavilion, walkway and storm drainage improvements at Robert Cross Park and Elliot Park. And create a whole new park, called Pine Glen Park, near the Pine Glen subdivision.
“We have an empty lot there that’s owned by the county,” said Mathis.
While of course, new swing sets are fun, Jones said upgrading the parks would actually give the community something even more important.
“If we can get a group of young folks and the older folks out there on a Saturday, certainly that’s going to deter some of this crime,” Jones said.
The County's Park and Equipment Improvements budget is actually a little over one million dollars.
County Administrator Michael McCoy said they could do these improvements now, and then do more later with the remaining amount of money in the budget.
Commissioners will vote whether to spend the money on these park upgrades at their next meeting next Monday.
