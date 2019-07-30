Dougherty Co. Schools show improvements in GA Milestones testing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Milestones test scores are out and Dougherty County students improved the most in Literature this year.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said they still have a ways to go until every student is at a proficient level in all tested subjects.
The Milestones Test results show Dougherty County Schools have closed the achievement gap between the school system and the state in 60 percent of the subjects tested this past year. Dyer said it’s all thanks to the teachers and staff.
This means the district is performing closer to the state average in the majority of tested subjects.
Dyer said two years ago, the district started a shift in its Tier 1 instruction. He said this is high quality course work that’s consistent throughout the entire school system.
The biggest improvement between last year's scores and this year's is literature.
Dyer said they have really been pushing for better reading scores because he said this helps students in every subject.
“We’re never going to be satisfied until all of our students are at proficient or above. So, we’re always going to strive to get better. I think we’re headed in the right direction. It’s a testament to the hard work of our teachers and the commitment of our students to do the best they can,” said Dyer.
Dyer said right now, they’re working to target the subjects in each classroom that need the most improvement He said this will help them work with students and teachers throughout the year to make sure those test scores continue to go up.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.