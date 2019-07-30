Dougherty Co. Commission decides how to spend new T-SPLOST revenue

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County commissioners are creating a spending schedule and list of projects they can do with the new revenue from T-SPLOST.
The county has been collecting the 1 cent sales tax for about a month now.
On Monday, commissioners took a look at proposed projects they could spend the extra revenue on.
County commissioners are looking to spend $10 million on roadway improvements. It’s the largest amount of money set aside for one of the seven projects they hope to complete with the T-SPLOST revenue.
But before any projects get started, the money has to be in the bank.
“We have to make sure that number stays above zero, or we don’t have the money to do the projects,” said Assistant County Manager Scott Addison.
The county expects to collect around $440,000 every month. Now, commissioners need to approve a spending schedule, something that outlines which improvement projects they can do and when based on the taxes they’ve collected at the time.
“A project schedule based off of your priorities that we can viably fund and have enough money in the account as we go,” said Addison.
Commissioners don’t want to have to take out any loans to complete the projects, so most of them won’t be finished until 2024. Some commissioners are worried they’ll do these projects, like installing sidewalks and alleys, road striping, signage and intersection improvements, and then they’ll be stuck with even more maintenance costs.
“It’s going to cost us a big chunk to hit all of that maintenance at one time, so it needs to be scaled out for long-term consideration,” said Dougherty County Commissioner Russell Gray.
Commissioners will vote on the proposed projects at the meeting next Monday.
Dougherty County commissioners are discussing the possibility of alcohol sales on Sunday.
County Attorney Spencer Lee told commissioners they can put two things on the upcoming November ballot:
- The allowance of package store sales of malt wine and distilled spirits on Sunday.
- The allowance of Sunday sales at restaurants beginning at 11 a.m.
This would affect about 32 businesses in the unincorporated areas.
“The restaurant has to have at least 50 percent of it’s gross business for food services. So those are the two you can put on if you want to put them on in November,” said Lee.
Commissioners would need to go to the board of elections and enact this within the next few weeks if they want it on the November ballot.
