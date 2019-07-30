‘Coulquitt to Colquitt’: Misspelled sign replaced after social media post

A Colquitt road sign was damaged after Hurricane Michael. The spelling error on the sign was corrected after it was posted to social media. (Source: Georgia Department of Transportation)
By Gracie Thompson | July 30, 2019 at 4:36 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 4:36 PM

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - A misspelled sign was replaced after someone posted the error on social media, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) posted to its Facebook page.

The original sign was damaged during Hurricane Michael, according to GDOT.

The department said the replacement was manufactured somewhere else, but the district sign shop now has the equipment to make signs.

GDOT thanked both District Sign Manager Cedric Robinson and Highway Maintenance Foreman Tim Walker for “making sure Colquitt is properly represented.”

