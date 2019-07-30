Cordele Police Dept. prepares for National Night Out

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - School may have started for many students but it’s not too late to still get school supplies.
The Cordele Police Department had their “pack the police car with supplies” event this past weekend. Students are in store for school supplies at the department’s upcoming National Night Out.
“This is just an event to see us in our natural environment, we are normal people like you. We have children, we have lives, we have emotions and we want to help,” Captain Andrew Roufs said.
“Distributing the items, we provide them to the community. No charge, we don’t ask for anything in return, maybe a smile or something,” Roufs added.
This year’s National Night out will be August 6 at the Community Clubhouse in Cordele, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.