Community helps family ahead of new school year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -One Albany mother said thanks to a non-profit organization because her 5-year-old daughter will be able to be prepared for school with supplies.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson gave viewers a look at how a big dream came true for a family who said they were struggling.
“The whole school supply list. I was nervous about that because having to do that by myself, it gets hard,” said Vontresa Raven, mother of Dougherty County student.
A lack of necessities for school was a big concern for this single mother.
Raven said she’s been struggling to make ends meet with just a part-time job.
“I did have faith though because I have a lot of faith in God and know that he always supplies what we need. Not necessarily what we want,” said Raven.
All summer long, Raven had high hopes for her daughter, Melody.
She had faith that her daughter would have everything she needed.
“But I was a little bit nervous. She’s my only one. She’s going to kindergarten in the fall,” said Raven.
That burden didn't last long.
An organization called, “Love & Loaves Proverbs 31:20 Ministry” came to the rescue with items from a back-to-school giveaway bash.
“She got a couple of dresses. She got a couple of pairs of shoes. She got a beautiful book bag, unicorn,” said Raven.
Along with uniforms and school supplies.
Amanda Griffin, the founder of the organization, said she knew it was something she had to do.
“I know I’ve been where she is and needed that extra hand. And still sometimes do still today,” said Griffin.
Raven said because of the helping hand, she knows good people do exist.
And now Melody can start school at Lincoln Magnet Elementary School in a couple of days.
“It gives you that hope to know that even if you’re going through a bad time, it’s not always going to stay that way,” Raven added.
Now Love & Loaves organizers said the giving won’t stop there.
Leaders said they will continue to help families in need throughout the year with school supplies, clothes, and more.
They will soon have a Sockober event in October. They will give away socks, scarves, and hats to everyone in need.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.