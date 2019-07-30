1 arrested in Valdosta McDonalds robbery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Statenville man was arrested after a Tuesday morning robbery at a Valdosta McDonalds, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Shortly before 8:30 a.m., a 911 call came in about a robbery at McDonalds in the 2000 block of North Ashley Street.
The suspect lunged through the drive-thru window and grabbed money from the cash register, police said.
Employees gave a description of the supect and the vehicle and a lookout was issued.
As officers responded, a hit and run happened in the 700 block of North Patterson. The vehicle matched the description of the one in the robbery, according to VPD.
As officers left to respond to the robbery, the supsect’s vehicle drove past the police department. Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Royston Plowell, 25.
Plowell resisted and drove off with an officer still halfway in the vehicle. The officer was able to safely get away and other officers started to pursue the vehicle.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence, VPD officials said.
Plowell then tried to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended, police said.
Plowell was taken to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held pending the following charges:
- Robbery by sudden snatching
- Obstruction of an officer
- Fleeing and attempting to elude
- Numerous traffic offenses
Police said no one injured in the incident.
“We are very lucky that innocent citizens and officers were not injured during the careless actions of this offender. We are grateful of our local law enforcement agencies working together to get this dangerous person off of the streets.” Leslie Manahan, police chief, said.
WALB has reached out for a copy of Plowell’s mugshot.
