1 arrested in Valdosta for entering auto, resisting arrest

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested after surveillance video showed him entering a vehicle on the 4400 block of Kenilworth Circle on July 17, according to Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Police say the owner of the car had surveillance video showing Ja’Montae Mayo, 20, entering their vehicle.
Detectives issued an arrest warrant for Mayo for entering an auto to commit a theft or felony, according to a report.
On Friday, detectives saw Mayo walking down the 1000 block of West Gordon Street around 11:45 a.m., and they moved to arrest him.
But they say that Mayo began to physically resist arrest, causing everyone to fall into the middle of a busy roadway. During the arrest, Mayo also told officers he had a gun.
Mayo was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, where he is being charged with:
- Entering an auto to commit a theft-Felony;
- Obstruction of an Officer-Misdemeanor;
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon-Misdemeanor; and
- One other active arrest warrant
No one was injured during the incident.
“Instead of this offender cooperating with detectives about his arrest warrant, he physically resisted while having access to a handgun. He selfishly put the lives of our detectives in danger. Our detectives did outstanding work in taking him into custody without anyone getting injured,” said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
This case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.