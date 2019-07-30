Albany Housing Authority hosting National Night Out with free school supplies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Housing Authority is focusing on keeping crime out of their neighborhoods this year.
And they're inviting the whole community to join them during their National Night Out.
They'll offer free school supplies and services during the annual event.
The Albany Police Department, the Department of Public Health and a sickle cell awareness group will all be there, as well.
The housing authority is working to help families get ready for the new school year, safely and in a fun way.
“We just want to assure that there’s safety in our neighborhoods, there’s safety in the community. The actual theme of the event is ‘giving neighborhood crime a going away party.’ So our housing authority mission includes safer, healthier communities, so that’s exactly what we want to show during this event,” said the Community and Resident Services Supervisor, Danita Wiggins.
The National Night Out celebration will be at the Lincoln Elementary School Gym on August 6 from 6-9 p.m.
