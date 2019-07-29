VPD arrests 2 brothers for robbery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just before 11:00 on Friday night, July 26, 2019, Valdosta Police Department (VPD) officers responded to the 800 block of Marion Street, in reference to a robbery by force.
A man told the officers that as he was walking down the street, he was approached by three subjects asking him for money.
He told VPD the culprits started beating him up, and stole what cash he had,
The men ran away, while another was seen entering a residence near the incident location. VPD officers were able to quickly locate the offenders and take them into custody without incident.
They turned out to be Devion Devante Smith, 22, and Dalvin Deguan Smith, 20. VPD said that the men are brothers.
“We are proud of our officers response in this case, to respond so quickly the offenders did not have time to leave the area is very impressive," said VPD Lieutenant Scottie Johns.
Both men are charged with Felony Robbery By Force.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.