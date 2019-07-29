Turner Co. native begins military career

San Antonio, Texas (WALB) - U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Deidra N. Hall graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Hall is the daughter of James L. and Annie L. Hall and sister of Marcus Hall and Kimberly S. Hall, all of Ashburn.
She is a 2017 graduate of Turner County High School.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.