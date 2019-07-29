Temps on the rise

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Temperatures and rain chances rise through the week. This dry air mass is holding firm and will keep rain away until a cold front arrives late week.
Until then rainfree and getting hotter as highs reach mid 90s and lows low 70s. Also the humidity gets back to the summertime feel. Isolated showers and thunderstorms become likely Friday which looks to be the wettest of the next 7 days. For the weekend chances of rain continue but not a washout with seasonal highs low 90s lows low 70s.
Latest on the tropics, Invest 95-L in the eastern Caribbean has only a 10% chances of becoming a tropical depression the next 5 days. For Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas clouds and rain likely. The tropical wave is close to land therefore conditions are not favorable for tropical development. High surfs and dangerous rip currents can be expected along the east coast from Florida to the Carolinas in the coming days.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.