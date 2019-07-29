Temps on the rise

Latest on the tropics, Invest 95-L in the eastern Caribbean has only a 10% chances of becoming a tropical depression the next 5 days. For Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas clouds and rain likely. The tropical wave is close to land therefore conditions are not favorable for tropical development. High surfs and dangerous rip currents can be expected along the east coast from Florida to the Carolinas in the coming days.