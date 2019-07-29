Pedestrian dies after vehicle collision near Moultrie

MOULTRIE , Ga. (WALB) -A woman is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian incident in Colquitt County, southwest of Moultrie in the 3000 block of Lower Meigs Road.
Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock says he was called to the scene around midnight Friday.
Brock says the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identies of those involved have not been released.
Brock says “The next step for me is to find out next of kin of the deceased, and go from there, and plan to make some arrangements."
He adds "The body will go to the crime lab for autopsy on Monday.”
We are told this is still under investigation.
