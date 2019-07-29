Lowndes coroner rules on death in April

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Last April, the Lowndes County Coroner’s Office began an investigation into the death of 35-year-old Micheal Antonio Brown, who died suddenly.
Coroner Austin Fiveash said South Georgia Medical Center EMS responded to Woodlawn Drive at Volloton Park around 8:00 one night in late April. Witnesses called 911 after they noticed Brown on the side of the road, asking for help, Fiveash said.
Brown was taken to the emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy was arranged with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab.
On Monday, July 29, 2019, the coroner issued this release on the case-
Press Release
7-29-2019
The Lowndes County Coroner and Sheriff’s Office have concluded the investigation into the death of Michael Brown. Mr. Brown was walking through the park when he began to suffer altered mental status and flagged down a passerby.
Autopsy results revealed underlying Coronary Artery Disease with at least one significant blockage in the vessels that supply the heart with blood. In simple terms, he suffered a heart attack.
While unusual at a young age, Mr. Brown had a few significant risk factors that put him at a very increased risk. No external injuries, Trauma, or any other indication of foul play was found. Detectives with the Sheriff’s office worked diligently to search phone records, nearby cameras, social media as well as interviewed several people in attempt to retrace Mr. Brown’s whereabouts that day.
After thorough review from both the Coroner and Sheriff’s office, we are confident this was a medical/natural death and found no evidence to support any foul play or crime had been committed against Mr. Brown. Analysis of Mr. Brown’s blood was tested by the GBI and found no Illicit Drugs or Alcohol in his system.
The Family of Mr. Brown met with members of both offices and have been informed of the investigative findings.
The Coroner would like to thank the family for their patience and support during this investigation.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.