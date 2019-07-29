Nice to hot the next couple of days with very low rain chances. Lows warm from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Highs from the lower 90s to the mid 90s. Humidity levels rise and rain chances build for the 2nd half of the works week. It looks as though everything comes together Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely by the afternoon. Seasonable weather this weekend. The Tropical Wave in Caribbean is heading towards South FL by the end of the week. It should stay east of us this weekend.