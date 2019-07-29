Berrien Co. woman charged with child molestation

“My office worked with Sheriff Ray Paulk and his investigators in moving this investigation quickly once we became aware of the situation," Perryman said. "Sheriff Ray Paulk and his office took swift action to protect this child, conduct an investigation and make an arrest. My office will now seek justice and safety for this young victim. The investigation into this matter continues and it is likely that additional charges will be taken. My office is committed to prosecuting this case to the fullest in accordance with the law and the facts revealed by the investigation.”