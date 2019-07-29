ASU alum graduates from USAF basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WALB) - U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rona-Monae Roberts graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas, the Joint Hometown News Service announced Monday.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Roberts is the daughter of Carla Roberts and Morris Ward of Statesboro.
She is a 2011 graduate of Screven County High School in Sylvania.
Rona-Monae Roberts earned a bachelor’s degree in 2017 from Albany State University.
