3 arrested after Valdosta fast food robbery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just before midnight on Sunday, Valdosta Police Department (VPD) officers responded to the Burger King in the 2000 block of West Hill Avenue in reference to an armed robbery.
An employee told officers a man, later identified as Issac Hill, 20, approached her while brandishing a handgun, and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
Hill was seen leaving the business in a vehicle, and a police alert for the vehicle was given out by Emergency 911 Dispatch.
A Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
Hill jumped out and ran away, but was quickly apprehended.
VPD said that Bobbie Hughley, 17, and Jovi Hughley, 21, were in the vehicle at the robbery and the traffic stop.
The stolen money and the handgun were both recovered, and all three suspects were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
“This was an example of the police department, sheriff’s department and 911 Dispatch working in unity to bring these dangerous criminals to justice,” said Lt. Scottie Johns.
WALB has reached out for copies of the suspects’ mugshots.
